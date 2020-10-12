Driver, passenger die in lone accident on Third Mainland Bridge

By Bose Adelaja

The driver of a commercial bus and an unidentified male passenger were Monday, confirmed dead while other occupants of the vehicle were injured during a lone accident involving a bus on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 6.55am, few hours after both sections of the bridge were opened after three days of being shut for maintenance.

According to eye witnesses’ account, the the driver of the bus with number plate GGE 95 XY, painted in White colour, was driving inward Iyana-Oworo when one of the rear tyres burst due to reckless driving.

An adult male survivor who pleaded anonymity said the driver had been warned of his recklessness but he turned deaf ears until the unforeseen happened.

Another male survivor Mr. Titilola Olamijulo said the driver had been warned severally on his recklessness without result. He said, “we planned to report him to law enforcement agents but he escaped this before the vehicle suffered tyre burst and he died,”

Other occupants of the vehicle were said to have sustained different degrees of injuries during the incident.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor confirmed the incident saying the Agency administered First Aid Treatment on the injured occupants while the deceased were evacuated by appropriate agency.

