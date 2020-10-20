DStv completes system upgrade, promises better services

MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has completed its system upgrade even as it assures customers of better services.

An insider told The Guardian yesterday that the exercise began 11:00p.m. on October 17 and ended at 4:00p.m. on October 19.

Before now, channels’ accessibility was determined by the package one subscribes to.

However, last weekend, all channels were available to customers irrespective of subscription status and bouquet.

But the source insisted that the social media reports insinuating that the company’s system had been hacked was untrue.

She said decision to throw all the channels open during the period was deliberate, alluding that the bonanza had ended.

