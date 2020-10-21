dstv,-gotv-to-beam-bayern-atletico-tie

IN another Matchday from the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and DStv and GOtv subscribers are not left out of this action, all airing live on SuperSport.

The pick of matches today will be Bayern Munich opening the defence of their title with a home clash against Atletico Madrid, to be aired live at 8:00pm on SS Variety 1.

There would also be a potential thriller between Ajax and Liverpool in Amsterdam, with the Reds hoping to quell the threat of a young and hungry Dutch side which so impressed in this competition a couple of seasons back. Subscribers can watch this live on SS Premier League at 8:00pm.