Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson developed an eating disorder after Dancing With The Stars

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:59 EDT, 1 October 2020 | Updated: 15:41 EDT, 1 October 2020

She took a chance on learning how to dance in front of the public eye.

And Sadie Robertson revealed that after achieving a ‘six-pack’ from Dancing With The Stars practices, body shamers began commenting when she gained a few pounds back.

The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty star admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she developed an eating disorder and was surrounded by ‘negative influences,’ but credits her faith with overcoming the disease.

In the past: Sadie Robertson revealed that after achieving a ‘six-pack’ from Dancing With The Stars practices, body shamers began commenting when she gained a few pounds back

Roberston was the first runner-up on season 19 of the popular dancing competition where she partnered with Mark Ballas in 2014.

‘During Dancing with the Stars … I had this body that I never thought I’d have,’ she admitted. ‘I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away. People started to comment.’

The pressure to keep her new body put Sadie into an obsessive tailspin with little support and a ‘really unhealthy view’ of her body.

The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty star admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she developed an eating disorder and was surrounded by ‘negative influences,’ but credits her faith with overcoming the disease; seen on the Today show

Roberston was the first runner-up on season 19 of the popular dancing competition where she partnered with Mark Ballas in 2014

‘There were people in my life who were just really negative influences, that would say things that were not uplifting about the way that I looked and how I needed to maintain the body that I had,’ she said. ‘It was so wrong. I was insecure at the time, so I believed them and thought, ‘”Oh, I need to push it.”‘

Sadie recalled hearing: ‘”Oh, if you lost 10 more pounds, you would look like a real model.” I was literally 115 pounds and already unhealthy. That just messed my mind up.’

Her downward spiral into negative self image included counting calories and measuring her body daily.

‘It was so wrong,’ she said. ‘I was insecure at the time, so I believed them and thought, ‘”Oh, I need to push it”‘

‘At least five times a day, I would wrap my hands around my thighs, making sure they hadn’t grown beyond what I could reach. I knew each little calorie that was in every bite of food I took,’ she said. ‘I talked about food all of the time.’

She relied on her faith to change her mindset and started reciting positive affirmations about her body.

‘Instead I would tell myself, “I am so thankful that I have this. I’m so thankful that my legs actually serve the purpose that they should and that they’re able to run, that my arms are able to carry things. That my stomach one day, hopefully, will be able to carry a baby.” Just what we’re actually designed and created for.

‘It definitely made me stop thinking about myself as much,’ she added. ‘It allowed me to be able to think of others, and how I can serve them with the body I’ve been given.’