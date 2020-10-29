dunkin’-manager-and-customer-get-married-at-the-drive-thru-where-they-first-met

An Oklahoma couple that met at a Dunkin’ Donuts — where she was a manager and he was a regular customer — said ‘I do’ this month at the very store where they fell in love, exchanging their vows through the drive-thru window.

Sugar Good, 49, manages a Dunkin’ location in the town of Edmond, and in 2015 was working the drive-thru when John Thompson, 45, pulled up.

Their morning exchanges — both conversational and monetary — turned into a flirtation, and on October 13 the pair got married at the exact window where they first met, complete with a donut dessert table and a Munchkin bouquet.

Sweet! An Oklahoma couple that met at a Dunkin’ Donuts — where she was a manager and he was a regular customer — said ‘I do’ this month at the very store where they fell in love

Tradition! They married at the store on October 13, Sugar Good inside the drive-thru window and John Thompson in his car with a pastor between them

Speedy! Other customers were still pulling up to the drive-thru line during the ceremony, which was kept short

They do! John also popped the question in that very parking lot

For months, Sugar and John got to know each other through the drive-thru window when he would pull through at 7:15 a.m.

‘He ordered a large hot coffee with cream and sugar and a sausage egg and cheese croissant, it was like clockwork every day,’ the bride told KWTV.

In September of 2018, Sugar finally passed him her business card with her phone number — and John, a car salesman and retired marine, called her.

The two started dating and fell in love.

‘The funny thing is, we were comfortable with each other from the beginning because we had gotten used to talking to each other every day,’ John told the New York Times.

Festive! Misha Goli, the owner of the store, set up pink and orange balloons and signs, a donut bouquet, and a table of doughnut treats to celebrate

Decked out! Decorations were put up for the special occasion and friends and family looked on

‘It was kind of instant, like we’d known each other a long time,’ Sugar added.

Finally, in April, John popped the question in the Dunkin’ parking lot while dropping Sugar off at work. They quickly decided they’d like to wed there, too.

‘We knew we wanted to share it with the Dunkin’ family,’ Sugar said.

So earlier this month, the two officially tied the knot at the Dunkin’ where Sugar works.

Misha Goli, the owner of the store, set up pink and orange balloons and signs, a donut bouquet, and a table of doughnut treats to celebrate.

Sugar stood inside the drive-thru window in her uniform, with John outside in his car and a pastor between them. A group of friends, families, and regular customers watched on.

‘Our story wasn’t glamour, but it was true romance,’ Sugar said

‘I am so thankful for everything Dunkin’ has given me — from my job to lifelong friends, and now, my husband,’ she added

Other customers were still pulling up to the drive-thru line during the ceremony, which was kept short.

After, the couple toasted with champagne inside Dunkin’ coffee cups, and customers who stopped by that day were treated to a free glazed or maple glazed donut — the couple’s favorites — in their honor.

‘When John and I were planning our big day, we decided there was no better place to say “I do” than right where we met. This Dunkin’ drive-thru has brought me one of my biggest blessings, and we’re so glad we were able to celebrate such a special occasion here with our Dunkin’ family!”