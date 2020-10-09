Everything you need to live well
Dwayne Johnson Now The Most Followed Man In America On Instagram
On Thursday, Johnson took to Instagram where he announced that he had surpassed 200 million followers on the social media platform.
By passing 200 million followers on Instagram, Johnson says he’s now “The #1 followed man in America,” and “The #1 followed American man in the world.”
The Rock thanked his fans for supporting him and allowing his Instagram account to be a place where he can live in his truth in a video.
In the video, he thanked his followers and gave them a life lesson which he learned of “always speaking the truth”. He said that he will continue to speak his truth and will do it with care and compassion. Check out his video below:
Further, thanking his fans he said:
Cristiano Ronaldo (238 million followers) is currently the most-followed man in the world, while Ariana Grande (203 million) is the most-followed woman on the social media platform.
