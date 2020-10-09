Dwayne Johnson Now The Most Followed Man In America On Instagram

On Thursday, Johnson took to Instagram where he announced that he had surpassed 200 million followers on the social media platform.

By passing 200 million followers on Instagram, Johnson says he’s now “The #1 followed man in America,” and “The #1 followed American man in the world.”

The Rock thanked his fans for supporting him and allowing his Instagram account to be a place where he can live in his truth in a video.

In the video, he thanked his followers and gave them a life lesson which he learned of “always speaking the truth”. He said that he will continue to speak his truth and will do it with care and compassion. Check out his video below:

Further, thanking his fans he said:

And I want to tell you guys: thank you, thank you, thank you for, I mean, deep here in my bones, thank you guys for giving me the space to speak my truth. Officially becoming/The No.1 followed man in America. The No.1 followed an American man in the world. And most importantly, the No.1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’.

Cristiano Ronaldo (238 million followers) is currently the most-followed man in the world, while Ariana Grande (203 million) is the most-followed woman on the social media platform.