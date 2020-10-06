e-Parliament: Bauchi Rep hails speaker

Gbajabiamila

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A member of the house of representatives, Rep. Muda Lawal Umar has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire leadership of the House of Representatives, for the digitalising proceedings of the Green Chamber.

The Member who represents Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State expressed satisfaction in the leadership style of the Speaker.

He described the Speaker as an innovative and industrious leader who has done well in transforming the chamber to meet up with more advanced democracies of the world.

In a media statement he issued on Monday, he recalled that the leadership of the House assured the 9th House of Representatives during its inauguration in June 2019 of their plan to run an e-parliament.

According to the young lawmaker, ” I am pleased to announce that I completely identify with the new innovation and plan of the digitalisation of legislative processes and I want to commend the Speaker for making it come to fruition within a short period.

“The recent development will go a long way in enhancing efficiency in the legislative arm as members of the parliament can easily gain access to all legislative documents and vote on issues via electronic means”.

Vanguard News