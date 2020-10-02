Eagles, Falcons stars celebrate Nigeria @60

Olalekan Okusan

SUPER Eagles players led by Captain Ahmed Musa is hopeful of a new Nigeria as the country marked its 60th Independence Anniversary.

Musa who plies his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, wrote on his twitter handle that he is ‘proud Nigerian’: “My beloved country Nigeria is @60. Proud to be a citizen and privileged to be able to serve specially through the game of football. Praying that this New Year brings about great changes and peace in the land. Wishing everyone a happy Independence Day.”

Similarly, Moses Simon of Nantes of France congratulated Nigeria on the anniversary. “Happy Independence Day to my beloved country Nigeria.”

Henry Onyekuru of Monaco wrote: “Happy Independence Day to my country! Nigeria!”

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal wrote, “Happy Independence Day Nigeria, 60 today!” we hope all Nigerian Yellow fans have a great day!”

Also Shehu Abdullahi wrote: “Freedom in the mind, faith in the words and pride in our souls. I salute our forefathers who made it possible for Nigeria to stand high and mighty. The nation is as perfect or imperfect, but we found freedom, love and progress.

Happy Independence Day! God bless Nigeria!”

Meanwhile, Super Falcons star, Rasheedat Ajibade wrote, “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Nigerians. Proud to represent our country. ”

While the official FIFA Match Agent of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Eurodata Sport led by Jairo Pachon, made a one minute video to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th anniversary with accompanied highlights of all national teams in recent years.