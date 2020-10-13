Eagles’ stars hail disbandment of SARS

Nigeria national team players have expressed their delight after Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was dissolved following protests against their actions, reports goal.com.

SARS have been accused of extortion, harassment and murder of many Nigerian youths and a number of football stars including Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa joined the protest.

The Presidency, subsequently, announced the dissolution of the unit on Sunday evening and promised to replace it with a new arrangement.

“Presidential directive: The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force has been dissolved with immediate effect,” read a tweet from the Nigeria Presidency. “A new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS will cause is being worked on and will be announced by the Nigeria police.” Super Eagles stars Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi, Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong have reacted to the decision.

Quipped Balogun: “Great to see what can be accomplished if we stand together in unity – let’s remain vigilant though so this won’t become yet another false promise in order to silence the people. This should just be the 1st step of many!”

Defender Abdullahi equally reacted sharply described it as ‘ victory for the Youth, and for everyone that joined this campaign.’