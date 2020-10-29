eagleserve-is-young-creative-agency-of-the-year

Eagleserve Consultants Limited, an Abuja based leading brand building and marketing communications firm, has emerged winner of the Young Creative Agency of the Year Category at the just concluded 2020 Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award in Lagos.

The event was organised by Marketing Edge Magazine, a prominent marketing and advertising publication to celebrate the best innovative minds in the Nigeria Integrated Marketing Communications industry.

Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi described the award as unique with special attractions that was organically planned and designed to reboot, restart and re-energise the social, intellectual and entrepreneurial landscape of the Nigeria IMC industry.

‘’We have watched and monitored these individuals and agencies very closely in the last few years and can confidently attest to their market leadership, resilience, excellence and above all landmark achievements in their various sectors,’’ he said.

He added: ‘’Our resolve to recognise these players and gladiators as well as iconic leaders in the business of brand management and management of brand business was equally informed by the fact that these are the people that have made the industry tick over the years.’’

Speaking while receiving the award, the Managing Director of Eagleserve Consultants Limited, Prince Shola Rotimi, expressed the company’s profound appreciation to the organisers.

He said the honour has affirmed hard work of the agency making significant impact on the business of its clients.

‘’We feel very great and honoured to have been recognised by Marketing Edge for our contributions to the growth of the Marketing Communication industry.

“We thank Almighty God for His grace, my team at Eagleserve, you are all wonderful, our clients, we are always indebted to you because you are the reason for our existence, AAAN and APCON, we say a big thank you,’’ he said.

He added: ‘’This award bears testimony to the fact that our works are now making huge impacts on the businesses we handle for our clients. As an agency, we strive to make creativity our driving force because we realize that the industry is changing and the way to go now is digital, proactive agency should learn how to deploy creativity towards digital.

‘’As a company, we would continue to deliver exceptional services and value to our clients’ businesses, and I charged the team to continue delivering on its promise to clients and proffer initiatives that would help establish the agency as a big force in Africa.’’