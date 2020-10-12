Early Monday accident claim 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

View this post on Instagram

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta. Umar said that the accident occurred at 2:50am and was caused by route violation and dangerous driving. He explained that the truck driver drove wrongfully against traffic and had a head-on collision with the Mazda bus. The FRSC boss added that six people were involved in the accident which comprised of five male adults and one female adult, saying that four persons died which comprised of three male adults and one female adult. “The accident involved a Daf truck marked AGL 813 XX and a Mazda bus with registration number FDY 265 XA,” he said. Umar explained that the deceased had been deposited at FOS mortuary in Ipara. The sector commander described the crash as avoidable, saying that it occurred in an accident prone area and required utmost care while driving within the axis. He commiserated with the families of the victims of the crash and enjoined them to contact FRSC command Ogere for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene. The FRSC boss advised the motoring public to drive cautiously, avoid route violation and obey traffic rules and regulations.