East Africa: Drier Spell Looms in EAC Up to December

HAVING enjoyed a lot of rainfall since last year, East African countries have been warned to expect and get ready for a drier period until the end of the year.

The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat called upon member states to adopt agricultural practices that would withstand the expected dry weather condition to ensure food security in the region.

October to December is normally considered an important rainfall period for Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, but this time around a drier than normal season is expected in most parts of the EAC region.

Only western Uganda and the border area with South Sudan might see higher than normal rainfall according to the Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum that brings together the national meteorological and hydrological experts in East Africa.

The Deputy Secretary General in Charge of Productive and Social Sectors in the EAC Secretariat, Mr Christophe Bazivamo called upon partner states to take appropriate measures in time to mitigate possible threats to the citizens related to the expected high temperatures.

Rains in the region are expected to start late in Burundi, eastern Kenya and Tanzania while they will start earlier than usual in the rest of Kenya, Rwanda and southern Uganda South Sudan.

The weather conditions are driven by near average sea surface temperatures over the western Equatorial Indian Ocean coupled with warmer than average conditions over the eastern Equatorial Indian Ocean, a combination that is not favorable for good rainfall over most of East Africa.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Due to the impact of climate change, scientists expect up to 45 per cent yield reductions for grain crops, such as maize, rice and soybeans by the end of this century for Sub Saharan Africa.

However, two grain crops, namely millet and sorghum, are more resilient to climate change with expected yield reductions of less than 20 per cent.

Root crops, such as sweet potatoes, potatoes and cassava are also projected to be less affected than most crops with yields reductions ranging from about 15 to 10 per cent.

For the two major export crops, tea and coffee, up to 40 per cent yield loss is expected due to the reduction in suitable growing areas caused by increasing temperatures according to the Association of Applied Biologists’ Journals.

In an effort to prevent and mitigate the impact of the drier than usual weather pattern in parts of the region, the Senior Meteorology Officer at the EAC Secretariat, Mr James Kivuva, urged the partner states to consider enhancement of water conservation measures; closely monitor the pasture and water conditions in the pastoral areas and plan for feed and water assistance, such as water tracking and fodder supplementation for the breeding stock; The ministries of agriculture should advise livestock farmers to use the available grazing resources sparingly and to harvest and keep water, dry herbage and keep it as hay for the animals.

The EAC countries should also promote and encourage households to establish vegetable gardens to prevent malnutrition and encourage farmers to grow drought resistant crops, such as millet, sorghum and cassava.

Farmers in the region should also observe good agricultural practice as advised by agricultural extension officers, said the Secretariat.