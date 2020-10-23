ebonyi-correctional-service-foils-jailbreak-attempt

The Ebonyi State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service, yesterday, narrated how its officials foiled an attempt by hoodlums, who have hijacked the #EndSARS, attempted to break into the facility.

It explained that the attack, which took place about 3:45 p.m., was repelled after a gun duel with the hoodlums for about one and a half hours, disclosing, however,



that one person was killed in the incident.

A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC1 Iyasei Nneka, disclosed that the protesters attempted to pull down the prison gate, but were fiercely resisted.

“An attack on the Medium Security Custodian Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command about 3:45 p.m. by the #EndSARS protesters, was subdued by the combined efforts of the Nigerian Correctional Service Arms Squad, Army, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after one and half hours gun battle with protesters.

“The protesters made attempts to pull down the gate, while others broke the walls, but were resisted and repelled by the command’s force. They were resisted until they retreated. Calm has been restored and all officers are on red alert,” the statement added.