ebonyi-erupts-in-violence,-police-stations-attacked

Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, is in pandemonium as hoodlums and security agencies engage in clashes at various parts of the city.

A number of police officers have been injured in the clashes.

Some protesters had marched round the city at noon, while being watched by security personnel, including soldiers, who had been deployed round the city as early as 8 a.m.

But around 3 p.m., some hoodlums allegedly attacked Kpirikpiri police station, where they set ablaze a car before they were repelled.

Smoke could be seen billowing up into the sky from at least three different locations in the state capital as this reporter tried to move around the city.

There was uproar in the city as people were running for their lives while shops owners quickly closed shops and ran home.

Gunshots were heard around the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital and Abakaliki Prison axis.

It was not clear who was firing the shots but the special assistant to the governor on security, Anakor Nchekwube, in a statement, warned residents to avoid certain parts of the city.

“Security alert, everybody in the capital city should avoid Ogoja road by Vanco, Kpirikpiri area, Uga street, Ejiofor, Nsugbe and Waterworks road for now as the security agency are trying to put situation under control. Stay safer,” he said.

Mr Anakor said no security official has been killed so far.

The hoodlums later moved to Eke Aba police station, where it was gathered they set two cars ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew from 7 p.m. today.

The state governor, David Umahi, while announcing the curfew, said the hoodlums causing the mayhem were imported into the state.

He said some of the security agencies have been injured but have been able to contain the hoodlums from causing damage to government infrastructure.

The hoodlums attacked a police station and tried to break into the prison to free prisoners but security agencies were able to repel them.

More details soon…