ebonyi-govt-lightens-curfew-from-8pm-to-8am

Agency Reporter

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has reduced the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in the state to 8:00p.m. to 8:00a.m.

The Governor gave the directive on Friday in Abakaliki through the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji.

Umahi said that the new directive is with effect from Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 8p.m to 8a.m across the state.

He had earlier imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state from 7p.m on Oct. 21, to forestall further breakdown of law and order by protesters.

“There shall be an 8p.m to 8a.m curfew across the state, starting from Oct 23,” Umahi said.

He urged all stakeholders, security agencies and residents of the state to do everything possible within the ambit of the law to protect the citizenry from any form of violent protest, destruction of lives and property in the state.

The governor assured the people of his commitment towards the protection of their lives and property.

(NAN)