Ebonyi residents defy IPOB sit-at-home order

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Igbo across the country and in Diaspora flopped in Ebonyi.

It was business as usual in Abakaliki as residents went about their normal business activities on Thursday.

Also, vehicles moved in and out of the state as the usual commercial activities were in full swing unhindered.

Markets in the state, especially the Margaret International Market Abakaliki were opened when The Nation visited.

Nobody was seen on the street or around residential areas being coerced to sit-at- home during the Independence celebration as demanded by IPOB.

As at the time of this report, the Police had not arrested ANYONE in connection with the sit-at-home directive of IPOB even as members of IPOB were not seen in their regalia chanting or attracting the attention of the general public.

Police spokesman, Loveth Odah, stated there was no reported case of harrassment from citizens by an group or groups in the State.

“We are on visibility patrol in the State. There is no reported case of harassment. Ebonyi people should stay safe, law-abiding and go about their normal businesses,” she stated.