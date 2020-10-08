Ebonyi youths beat up Catholic priest over cassava farm

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki— Report reaching Vanguard has it that the Catholic Priest in charge of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Nkomoro in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Rev. Fr. Ejike, has been attacked by some irate youths of the area.

Father Ejike was said to have flogged and held the son of the Councilor of Nkomoro Ward, Mrs Ngozika Onele, for allegedly destroying his cassava farm, which led to his attack.

A source from the community told Vanguard that Fr. Ejike had vowed not to release the child without seeing the parents, having warned him several times, against destroying his farm produce.

But Fr. Ejike’s refusal to release the child, angered his family members who went and reported the matter to the Chairman of the Parish Council.

The source said: “When the Chairman of the Parish Council arrived Father’s house, alongside Kelechi Nwali and Chika Nwali, who are the brothers to the Ward Councillor, he sought to know what happened.

“But Fr. Ejike asked him to ask the people who brought him into the matter. It was in the process that a quarrel ensued.

“Then, Chika Nwali insisted Father must release the boy to them without further delay. His outburst angered Father who ordered that he should leave his compound. But he refused.

“Chika said he would not leave without Father releasing the boy. In anger, Father brought a cane and started flogging him to leave his compound.

“Immediately Father used the cane on him, he collected it and broke it, into pieces, before Chika and his other brothers who were around, started beating him (Father) mercilessly.”

It was further gathered that after the incident, the Father who could not bear the assault, left the community, and is currently at Bishop’s quarters in Abakaliki, where he is also receiving treatment.

The Bishop of Abakaliki Dioceses, Michael Nnachi Okoro and the entire Catholic community are said to be very furious over the development.

When contacted through his GSM line, Fr. Ejike said he was not stable to talk on the matter.

The Catholic priest said: “I’m not stable to talk to you now.”

Asked whether it was as a result of the attack that caused him not to be stable, he said: “Allow me be for now, please,” and he hung up the phone.

