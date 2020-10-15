Echoes of Nigeria at 60

By Mike Kebonkwu

The Green-white-green may have adorned conspicuous street corners in Abuja and other urban centres but the essence of independence, liberty and freedom have been lost to many Nigerians; both young and old. Independence has since become a transition from colonial dominion to feudal servitude. As citizens, get the worst treatment from our own kind in the name of governance who patronize and oppress us with heavy burden in every department of life. At 60, Nigeria is still standing on the flawed foundations of greed, corruption and nepotism driven by rapacious incompetent elites.

There is nothing so romantic and attractive about the old lady that Nigeria has now become not even for the usual urban pastime that independence has become lately. There is a subconscious gravitational force of rabid ethnicity and religion pulling the country apart and the fear and suspicion is palpable and now being echoed even from the pulpit. Yet our leaders prefer to play the ostrich while the country sinks into deeper mire to a breaking point as our diversity is grossly mismanaged more than ever before.

This year’s independence anniversary was uniquely different as the masses were gifted with double portions of hikes in electricity and gasoline tariffs in addition to Covid-19 induced economic hardship, unemployment and job losses. Not to mention the attendant pervasive insecurity across the country and infrastructural collapse. At 60, we prefer to bleed the ordinary citizens just to pay for the inefficiency and incompetence of the ruling elite who focus solely on crude and petroleum products as our cash cow and beast of burden. The argument is always the same that the government can no longer maintain a nebulous subsidy regime.

At 60, we are not able to maintain our refineries; we are not talking about building new ones. At 60, we can only successfully patch the road network in Abuja Municipal centre while other federal roads, inter-and-intra cities have completely collapsed. We blame our failures as a country on everything else but ourselves. We have reason to feel that we are underdeveloped due to colonial exploitation. But remember that there is hardly any country on planet earth that did not pass the stage of colonisation or that was not conquered at one point or the other in its history; including America which before the coming of President Donald Trump was a model of democracy.

We believe we have not made progress due to military incursion in our polity; but again, I ask myself, is Nigeria the only country on the global stage that had the misfortune of military incursion into politics? What about the Asian Tigers, including Pakistan? Since independence, it was only the First Republic that witnessed rapid growth and development under the regional governments. There was rapid development of infrastructure although without much of industrialisation but foundation for solid education was laid and pursued with qualitative public school system. Even though corruption was birthed at the central government, the regions were in competitive match towards development with noticeable evidence.

The first military coup was a setback to independent and a united Nigeria due to its execution and the casualties. However, it cannot be said that the actors were driven by ethnicity or religion as sometimes erroneously parroted and portrayed. The colour of the counter coup and subsequent military regimes set the fault line of ethnicity, religion and nepotism.

Since independence till date, it was only the regime of General Murtala Muhammed that galvanized the country on the path of greatness with patriotic fervour. He took the rotten and corrupt Civil Service to the cleaners and purged it of its super permanent secretaries of fraud. We should at this point stop blaming the military for our woes and underdevelopment.

The problem of this country remains the ruling class and elites which the Military High Command remains part and parcel of it; they have no tribe and religion as they are united by a common interest to fleece the masses of the people; in the north, south, east or west.

After 60 years, we should take a deep look at the image of our country in a mirror and tell ourselves the truth. Breaking the mirror does not change who we are as some people are wont to believe that the only time Nigeria can be great is when it breaks up.

America is perhaps as diverse as Nigeria and we operate their model of democracy and it has fared well in everything department of life until the coming of the incumbent president, Donald Trump, a supremacist right wing element. He has set the United States on the path of division along racial lines which will take many years to heal. This is a clear indication that it is not just about the document under which a country is run but on leadership. There is dearth of credible, inspiring universal global leadership as we used to have in the days before and after the Second World War.

Nigeria is richly endowed but we have indolent, incompetent ruling elite that is incapable of harnessing our natural resources and endowment for the good of our people. They have appetite for quick-fix as solution to every problem. That is why they do not look inward but will continue to look for where to borrow to finance its annual budgets. They are lazy and incapable of developing local capacity to harvest the huge deposits of mineral resources across the geo-political zones of the country but prefer to lease them to foreign companies who leave us with the short end of the stick. Our leaders are fixated on petroleum products as the only revenue base of this country that can drive the economy. The is the reason why each time the economy is facing recession, the government only turn to the cash cow and beast of burden, petrol and petroleum products for money to run the country; arguing always that that the subsidy regime is unsustainable.

In all this, no government has been able to come out with mathematical accuracy as to what this subsidy is as they always tell the world at the end of each hike and increment in pump price that they have removed the subsidy.

It is true that we are not operating on the principle of true federalism. Our constitution is not our problem in that regard, the problem is that the same bunch of clueless ruling elites are the ones that are operating the document, imperfect as it might be. There is no perfect document in the name of constitution under any system in the world. It is the vigilance of the people that determine the success or otherwise of a country. Donald Trump again came close to calling out the military during the height of the Black Lives Matter campaign but for the vigilance of the American public and the Parliament.

One is unable to understand how colonialism is responsible for lack of value system and national ethos. Is the military responsible for the reprehensible attitude to obeying simple traffic light or queuing to take our turns whether is at the bank or boarding a bus? Not many countries would have withstood and survived the brazen larceny and looting of her treasury and common patrimony by our politicians. I now see a glimmer of hope that the Nigerian youths have woken up to the reality that if they stand together and raise their voice, they will move mountain by the demonstration and demand to end SARS. I say to them that if they dare to try, they will win as history is on their side.