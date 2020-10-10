Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf posts endearing photo from his childhood days after Eddie’s death

His father was a rock ‘n’ roll legend who died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

And Wolfgang ‘Wolf’ Van Halen was still grieving the loss of his dad on Friday, posting a heartbreakingly sweet black-and-white photo of the father-son pair to his Instagram from when Wolf was just a tot.

In the snap, Eddie, who passed away at the age of 65, is seen holding his son on the couch, reading him a bedtime story.

Wolf peers at the camera in the picture, his hair in a boyish bowl cut, while Eddie kisses his cheek.

It was the third such black-and-white, captionless image that Wolf, now 29, posted since his father’s passing, showing the pair at various stations in life – rehearsing together, and also performing on stage together.

The pair were very close, especially since their bond was not only familial – Wolfgang replaced bassist Michael Anthony in his dad’s legendary rock band back in 2007, the same year Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The younger Van Halen, along with his mother (and Eddie’s ex-wife), Valerie Bertinelli, have shared several nostalgic pics in the wake of Eddie’s death.

On Tuesday, next to a close up photo of Eddie laughing, Wolfgang broke the tragic news on his Instagram:

‘I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,’ he wrote. ‘He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.’

‘My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss,’ the guitarist concluded. ‘I love you so much, Pop.’

Mom Valerie, 60, responded with a comment of a string of broken heart emojis.

For her part, the TV star shared her own flashback photo, showing her and Eddie as young parents, with baby Wolfie cradled in her arms.

’40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you,’ she wrote in the image caption on Tuesday. ‘You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.

‘Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin,’ Bertinelli continued. ‘I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.’

And on Thursday, Valerie shared other vintage photos from her early days with the Van Halen co-founder, on a walk down memory lane on her Instagram story.

Since the rock legend’s passing, condolences have poured forth from all over the music industry and beyond.

Rock peers such as Aerosmith, Kiss and Motley Crue, among others, gave heartfelt tributes to the fallen musician.

Gene Simmons of Kiss in particular said he was ‘devastated’ to lose his friend, whom he called ‘not only a guitar god, but a genuinely beautiful soul.’