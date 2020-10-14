Edo APC chair hails party supporters over peaceful poll, says election outcome transparent

The state chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Anselm Ojezua, has commended the party’s supporters and people of the state for ensuring a peaceful and credible election in the state.

Mr Ojezua stated this while speaking to executive members of the APC at the party’s intercessory prayer and fellowship held at the party’s Secretariat in Benin City, the state capital.

The gubernatorial election, which held on September 19, was won by the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Obaseki, who won his first election as Governor in 2016 on the platform of the APC, had defected to the PDP when he was disqualified from participating in the 2020 APC governorship primaries over some alleged irregularities in his academic credentials.

Candidate of the APC in the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was backed by a former national chairperson of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, came second.

According to Mr Ojezua, “I don’t know anybody that can criticise the outcome of the election because the most significant part of the exercise was that, for once in the history of Nigeria’s elections, the people actually led. They supervised the process, voted, participated and protected their votes and the result is known today to be transparent.

“My only regret is that the victor in the election is no longer a member of our party because of some people who decided to mortgage the interest of our party to strangers who isolated the structure of the party and we were not allowed to participate in the process.”

He said some persons arrogated to themselves the power of God, forgetting that no one can play God.

He noted: “Some persons arrogated to themselves the power of God but today, God has shown that nobody on this earth can pretend to be God; only he is God.

“We witnessed the intention and efforts to destroy the party in the state. Unfortunately, those same people were those in whose hands the party was placed at the national level.

“We cried out, drew attention and no one listened and today it is clear what happened. The election is all about the people as the people must lead.”

The Edo APC chairperson the state chapter of the party has written to the National Caretaker Committee on the need to instil discipline on members to keep the party in the state together.

“Our message is to the National Caretaker Committee to instil discipline on the rest of the party as provided for in the rules and regulations of the party or else members of the party in Edo State will review and reconsider their position.

“We have suffered humiliation, embarrassment and scandalous behaviour and have written to the National Caretaker Committee after our meeting and are awaiting their response,” he added.