Edo governorship election defeat: Ize-Iyamu to seek redress

By Ozioruva Aliu

INDICATIONS emerged late Thursday that the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu would approach the courts to contest the outcome of the election that gave victory to Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a congratulatory message he sent to the people of the state to mark the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary, he said since after the election many people have sought to know from him his next line of action but said if the Obaseki and the PDP could institute 13 cases against him, then his approaching the courts would not be out place.

He said: “Suffice it to say that, with due sensitivity to the feelings of our people, we are busy collating our facts. Only after, can we speak and speak authoritatively, in the best tradition of rule of law, fairness to all, and due process. We will brief you all in a good time and that time is near.

“In the course of our methodical approach, not a few deem to have preempted our course of action; and pleaded that we do not proceed to the courts to challenge the election results.

“While that cannot be dismissed as an entirely bad plea, what I can say is that whatever action we subsequently take would be rooted in due process and the rule of law. We will exercise every right available to us under the law, given the electoral facts at our disposal.

“Even as we speak, our people should know that PDP and their agents and privies have instituted 13 lawsuits against my running mate and I. None of them have they discontinued after the election. So, if the PDP don’t pass up their rights under the law, why should we, in APC, do so?

“So, we are at liberty to pursue any legal option we deem fit, so long as the peace of Edo, our beloved homeland, is not threatened.

“So, until you hear from us, I beseech our members to remain peaceful and law-abiding. Let us enjoy the rare pleasure of our nation clocking 60.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu who gave the history of the creation Mid-West from Western Region, Bendel, and the present Edo State which he said has a common identity, rejoiced with everyone, “from the Oba of Benin, and our other revered monarchs, in the Edo traditional council, to the humblest of our people.

