edo-govt-to-train-10,000-youths-on-tech-innovation,-others

A map of Edo State.

The Edo State government has rolled out technology innovation and capacity building opportunities that will benefit at least 10,000 youths in the state to drive inclusive growth.

It says this is being done through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), in conjunction with Songhai Labs, Cameroon.

In a chat with journalists on Friday, the Managing Director of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the objective was to boost job creation for youths in the state, adding that the government was exploring different avenues to drive growth and development.

Dare stated that the partnership with Songhai Labs Cameroon was already yielding results, with the attraction of top-of-the-range capacity building opportunities for school leavers and youths in the state.

According to her, the training opportunities cover mobile computing, cybersecurity, business analytics, information management and big data, as well as cloud computing, among others.

The EdoJobs boss explained that the training programme would be holistic and provide leeway for youths to build careers in the technology industry.

“The partnership targets a total of 10,000 additional beneficiaries with Shongai Labs as knowledge broker supporting the efforts to bring more international opportunities into Edo State.

“Already, the Amazon Re/Start programme which is a fruit of this alliance has kicked off at Edo Innovation Hub, with many more in the offing,” she said.

She added, “Songhai Labs Cameroon will be working to bring top international knowledge suppliers to Edo State.”

Dare noted that Songhai Labs stood as a broker for international partners in working with universities and IT skills hubs in Middle East Africa, to train and certify faculty members and students in the areas of the latest emerging technologies to better align university/hub curricula with the IT industry needs and trends.