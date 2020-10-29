edo-tribunal-holds-inaugural-sitting-tomorrow

Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

THE Election Petitions Tribunal in Edo State will tomorrow hold its inaugural sitting at the state’s High Court complex on Sapele Road, Benin.

Secretary to the tribunal Sunday Martins, a lawyer, on Wednesday in a statement in Benin, said the sitting would begin at 9am.

He said: “Please note that wearing of face masks and other COVID-19 safety measures are compulsory, as failure to comply shall lead to denial of entry into the court hall.”

Five petitions were filed at the tribunal at the expiration of the deadline on the night of October 10 seeking the nullification of the September 19 re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The petitioners also called for fresh election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but to exclude PDP, Obaseki and his running mate (Shaibu), in view of their likely disqualification over alleged forgery of their certificates.

The petitions were filed by Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Iboi Emmanuel; Action Peoples Party (APP), without joining its governorship candidate, Amos Areloegbe; Action Alliance (AA) and its governorship candidate, Ukonga Onaivi. Allied Peoples Movement (APM) filed a petition with reference number: EPT/ED/GOV/04/2020, excluding its governorship candidate, Igbineweka Osamuede, with INEC, PDP, Obaseki and Shaibu as respondents, while alleging irregularities during the September 19 governorship election and that Obaseki and Shaibu were not qualified to contest the poll.

The fifth petition, with reference number: EPT/ED/GOV/05/2020, came from Tracy Agol, who hails from Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, without joining her political party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), with INEC, PDP and Obaseki as respondents, while insisting that the Edo governor was not qualified to contest the September 19 election.