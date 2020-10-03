Education: Caretaker LCDA boss vows to replicate Makinde’s gesture at LG level

…Lunches distribution of over 100 chairs, desks to schools

By Adeola Badru

In view of the Oyo State Government’s efforts towards making education free for students in public schools, the Caretaker Chairman of Omi-Apata Local Council Development Area, Mr. Sheriff Adeojo, has vowed to make education worthwhile in his LCDA, with the aim to replicate the governor’s gesture in the education sector at the grassroots level.

This, he said, was an effort to produce a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The LCDA boss, made the vow, weekend, at the flag-off of over 100 distribution of desks and chairs to primary schools in the council area.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to improving the education sector, Adeojo, said: “The aim is to complement the efforts of the state government under the leadership of Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde who has implemented various people-oriented policies and programmes since assumption of office in May 2019.”

He noted that all primary schools in the council area would be supplied with chairs and desks while appealing to teachers, parents and guardians to cooperate with the governor in order to achieve success in the education sector, adding that it was a major milestone in his administration’s efforts to provide a conducive learning environment to pupils.

Adeojo pledged his administration’s willingness to intervene in the area of provision of learning materials and infrastructure development, stating: “We know that a nation’s hope relies on its children and children’s hope rely on education.”

“We have no doubt that the distribution of these desks and chairs will go a long way in making our children more comfortable in studying and imbibing lessons.”

“It will empower them sufficiently to contribute their quota in developing our nation,” he said.

In their various remarks, the lawmaker representing Ido State Constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, Razaq Mabaje; represented by Mr Ayobami Adepoju; Mr. Kehinde Akande, the Caretaker Chairman, Ibadan South West Local Government; Mr. Samod Busari, Secretary to the Local Government, Omi-Apata LCDA, Mr. Isiaka Adeola; former lawmaker representing Ido State Constituency, other PDP party leaders that graced the occasion commended Mr. Adeojo for his efforts at improving the education sector in the LCDA.

The Chairman, Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, Comrade Bukola Mumini; Mr Ilori, Headmaster, St. Marks Primary School; Mrs. Bolanle Babajide, Headmistress, Hope Central Primary School 1, appreciated the council boss for considering their schools to benefit from the first batch of distribution of chairs and desks.

In another development, the council boss had earlier distributed wheelchairs, sewing machines, freezers, hairdryers, generating sets, clippers, bricklaying equipment to persons with disabilities and financial empowerment to the aged people in the council area.

Vanguard News