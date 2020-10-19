Education wouldn’t remain same until a cure is vaccines for Covid19 is found- DEPOWA President

Students of Government Secondary School Wuse, are seen taking the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 exam, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Abuja, Nigeria August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

President of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Omobolanle Olonisakin, said education would not remain the same until a cure for COVID-19 is found.

Speaking at a workshop for DEPOWA school teachers and instructors, the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) said in view of developments in the education sector occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, teaching techniques in DEPOWA schools were updated to complement face to face learning with online learning options.

“As we are all aware, education cannot remain the same until there is a cure available for corona virus. This workshop is on Covid-19 teaching and learning techniques.

“Our teaching have been updated on how to complement face to face learning with online learning options”, she said.

The DEPOWA president said teachers and instructors in DEPOWA schools were expected to impart the knowledge acquired from the workshop to students.

She commended the teachers for their quality teaching skills which led to the high performance rate of students in DEPOWA schools.

“This is what this workshop is about and we expect them to go back to their classrooms and inculcate and impact their students with what they have learnt so that we can have the best of the best students in DEPOWA schools”, she said.

Mrs Olonisakin that the workshop themed “Post COVID-19: Customised Blended Teaching Techniques for DEPOWA School Teachers and Instructors” was apt at a time teachers needed to be conversant with relevant techniques that would enhance their thinking and teaching skills and know how to incorporate them into teaching practices.

“Blending different teaching techniques together so as to inculcate into our students the various pathways



to use in solving problems individually, cooperatively and creatively is of great importance,” she said.

