EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Cyber Criminals In Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 10 suspects for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects were arrested at Ajinde Road, Akala-Expressway, Ibadan in the early hours of Friday. by men of the Commission from the Ibadan Zonal Office.

According to the anti-graft commission, their arrest followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.

A statement signed by the commission’s zonal head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren revealed that many fraudulent documents were recovered from the suspects at the point of the arrest.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.