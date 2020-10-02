EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

efcc



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, says it has arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Uwajuren said that the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Friday at their hideout located on Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway in Ibadan by the commission’s officials.

According to him, their arrest followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.

He said that several fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.

Uwajuren said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.