EFCC arrests nine suspected internet criminals in Abeokuta

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested nine men, suspected to be internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects, whose ages range between 21 and 31 are Tobi Idowu; Gbeminiyi Samuel; Adekunle Gafar; Wusu Taiwo; Agbabaidan Idris; Olaiya Olamide; Adediran Rotimi; Ikegbuka Junior and Ridwan Garuba.

They were arrested during an early morning raid on their hideout at Aaya Camp, Ibadan, following sustained surveillance and intelligence on suspected cybercrime activities in the spot.

Items recovered from them include two cars, laptops, phones, internet routers and automated teller machine (ATM) cards.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

