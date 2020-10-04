EFCC arrests Yahoo Boy, pastor for alleged N12.7m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe Zonal Office, has arrested one Adebayo Olawale of No. 25 Fashina Road, Ile-Ife Osun State and Pastor Gbenga Moses Adesoju of Christ Apostolic Church, Ile-Ife, Osun State for allegedly defrauding one Umar Hayatu of Lafiya Quarters, Dukku Council of Gombe State to the tune of N12.7 million.

This was contained in a statement yesterday in Abuja by the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren.The duo was apprehended at Ile Ife following a petition jointly written by the relatives of the victim (Umar Hayatu).

They alleged that the suspects conspired and defrauded the victim via social media platforms and phone calls under the pretense that he won a car, some expensive phones and offer of employment into a juicy position. Adebayo, the prime suspect, contacted the victim severally using fakeFacebook account names; Williams Angellina and Omolola Adebayo and deceived the victim into believing that his parents have a company abroad and will make him (victim) the Nigerian manager of the company at Lagos.

The suspect further sent the victim various fake pictures of houses and cars that would be given to him as fringe benefits as soon as the company commences operation. He also promised him $30,000 and expensive gifts such as i-Phone and jewelleries.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that the sum of N12, 798, 387.00, proceeds of the fraud, were traced to the suspect’s account in a new generation bank. Pastor Gbenga, his alleged accomplice, received a car (BMW), a plot of land and various sums of money from the proceeds of crime for his spiritual intervention. Both suspects have volunteered useful information and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.