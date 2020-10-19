EFCC disowns lawyer who claims he resigned to Join #EndSARS protest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned a lawyer who claimed he resigned from the agency to join protesters against police brutality and bad governance.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement said the claim was untrue.

“The EFCC wishes to inform the public that Akpan is not a staff of the Commission,” Uwajaren said.

“He merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020, when he completed his national service.

“He, therefore, could not have resigned from the EFCC to join the #End SARS Movement.

“The stunt by Akpan is nothing but crass opportunism. And, seeking to achieve his selfish objectives riding on the crest of the popular protests by the youth, clamouring for institutional reform in Nigeria, is a disservice to the EndSARS Movement.”

The EFCC spokesman also dispelled a claim by a group of hackers Anonymous that it attacked the anti-graft agency’s website at the weekend.

“Though there were attempts, over the weekend, to compromise the website by some cyber criminals the attacks were successfully repelled.”

