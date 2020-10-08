EFCC grills Obasa, Lagos Speaker, over corruption allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has begun questioning Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, over corruption allegations against him.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, confirmed the development to TheCable. “He responded to an invite from the commission this morning,” he said.

Obasa was accused of embezzling public funds and abusing his office. An Online news platform had carried out an investigation on the speaker who allegedly owns more than 60 bank accounts.

He was accused of using his office to misappropriate funds and allocate contracts to himself through third party sources, as well as other acquaintances.

The state house of assembly had cleared the speaker of the allegations, saying they are untrue.

Civil society organisations had petitioned the EFCC to carry out comprehensive investigation on the matter.

Obasa was said to have arrived at the Lagos office of the EFCC on Thursday and was grilled by officials of the commission.

An unidentified lady, who was said to have acted as personal assistant to the speaker, was also questioned by officials of the anti-graft agency.

In June, Mohammed Rabo, Lagos zonal head of the EFCC, said the anti-graft agency would give the petition against Obasa the attention it deserves.

“We will give it the required attention. We have our process here. This is the first process. You have submitted. We will go through it. I assure you we will give it the attention it requires. Always do your things within the ambit of the law.” Rabo said.

