EFCC nabs 10 suspects in Oyo

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested no fewer than ten suspects for their alleged involvement in internet frauds.

The suspects namely: Isaac Ogundayo; David Ayodele; Etiowe Kelvin; Seun Afolabi; Saheed Olalekan; Oluwatobi Damilola; Sukanmi Odofin; Ademola Okunola; Joseph Damilare and Abass Sodiq were arrested in their hideout at Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway, Ibadan in the early hours of Friday by men of the Commission from the Ibadan Zonal Office.

Read Also: EFCC reopens Ikuforiji fraud case

EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.

He added several fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from the suspects at the point of the arrest.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed,” he stated.