EFCC presents first witness against Adeherself

The Economic and Finanacial Crimes Commission on Wednesday presented one Samuel Orie, a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc as its first prosecution witness, against Social media Influencer Adedamola Adewale, also known as Adeherself.

The anti graft body stated that Adeherself was re-arraigned for alleged internet fraud before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

“Adewale, 20, is being prosecuted on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain by false pretence, attempt to obtain by false pretence and retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct,” EFCC said in statement

EFCC had on June 16 announced the arrest of Adewale alongside four others for alleged internet fraud.

The commission said Adewale,and her accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State.

EFCC, however, stated that Adewale was charged to court based on evidence found in her possession.

She was eventually released on 24th July after meeting her bail terms.

