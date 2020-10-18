‘Effective leadership, modern policies key to police reform’

Inspector General of Police Mr Mohammed Adamu PHOTO: Twitter

Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, has said proper leadership, equipment, modern policing policies, especially training and retraining are required for the reformation of the Nigeria Police for better delivery of their statutory duties.

In a statement, yesterday, Balogun said LSSTF identifies with everyone demanding for the end of Police brutality and the reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We understand the challenges of the people, and acknowledge your resilience and commitment,” he said.

He stated that in 2007, after the review of the security architecture, the Lagos Government identified the resource deficit of security agencies operating in the state as the main reason for their inefficiency. He said it was what gave birth to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in order to bridge the gaps noted.

He said this became necessary because the Lagos State government understood the strong connection between security and prosperity, as there could be no meaningful development without security.

Balogun said while the Fund supports the review of the operations of the Police in line with the modern realities to reflect the civil nature, which is expected in a democratic dispensation, the issues of operational capacity and logistics, including good remuneration, welfare, medical evaluation, descent accommodation amongst other things, must also be addressed to improve the quality of the deliverables by the Police.

“The Fund is an interventionist agency with the mandate to mobilise resources for the improvement of the operational capacity of security agencies operating in Lagos to enable them to carry out their statutory responsibilities. The LSSTF is not a security agency.

“In the last 13 years the LSSTF has continued to solicit for voluntary donation in order to improve the operational equipment, logistics, and training for security operatives in Lagos especially the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

“A clear success story of the Fund is the RRS, which has enjoyed accolades from the public even during this period. It should be noted that the cerebral leadership of the Commander who does not tolerate misconduct of his men and the provision of equipment, logistics and training by the Fund is responsible for the RRS feat. It should be emphasised that the training of the operatives are in areas such as etiquette, professionalism, crisis de-escalation and crime management to mention a few.

“It is evident that the role the Fund has played over the years has enabled the efficient and sustainable operation of policing in Lagos. Therefore, proper leadership, equipment, modern policing policies, especially training and retraining are required for the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force for better delivery of their statutory duties.”