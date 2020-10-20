‘Effective legal representation is pillar to fair hearing‘

John Austin Unachukwu

THE Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr. Tony Ojukwu, has states that effective legal representation is a pillar to fair hearing which is a human right.

He stated this in a keynote address at a webinar commemoration of the 18th World Day against Death Penalty with themed: “Access to counsel; A matter of life or death” in where he highlighted that the issue of effective legal representation is the pillar to fair hearing which is an important human right.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upholds the sanctity of human life, whilst admitting to the constitutionality of Death Sentence in Nigeria. Without effective representation, there won’t be fair trial which may eventually lead to wrongful conviction.

“Thus, the Supreme Court in Udofia v. The State held that in capital trial counsel must realise that it is a matter of life and death and counsel must assist the court to do justice.

In his opening speech, at the Webinar which was organized by the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) the national coordinator of LEDAP, Mr. Chinos Obiagwu (SAN) stated that the webinar was organised in conjunction with relevant stakeholders in the abolition of death penalty movement in Nigeria including The National Human Right Commission, Amnesty International, Avocats Sans Frontieres and Lawyers Alert amongst others. He stated that by a survey conducted by LEDAP in 2016, it was discovered that over 33 per cent of initial convictions in capital offences were upturned at the Supreme Court.

Mr. Chino Obiagwu (SAN), speaking on Challenges hindering access to counsel and justice for persons charged with capital offenses and possible solutions, said the theme for this year’s World Day against Death Penalty is very instructive and the challenges hindering access to counsel is centered on the absence of an attentive and readily available scheme. He stated that one of the solutions to lack of effective representation is to increase the funding for Legal Aid Council so that more senior lawyers can be employed adding that the NBA should also encourage lawyers to take up pro bono cases. Concluding his presentation, Mr. Chino advocated for the domestication and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 by all the States of the Federation.

The webinar which was anchored by Mr. Jude Igbanoi was attended by various distinguished stakeholders in the abolition of death penalty movement including Executive Director Lawyers Alert, Mr. Rommy Mom; Director Amnesty International Ms. Osai Ojigbo and Head of Avocats Sans Frontieres,

Ms. Angela Uwandu

Mr.Rommy Mom speaking on the “The role of the legal profession in advancing access to justice administration for capital offenders” Mr. Rommy in his presentation stated that access to justice goes beyond legal representation and extends to the way and manner the rights of the Defendants are upheld

Ms. Angela Uwandu speaking on “Advocacy and engagement strategies for abolition of death penalty in Nigeria: Need for collective actions” stated that it is important for abolition activist to work together. She opined that Nigeria legislations on the issue of death penalty need review as they do not serve as deterrent to the commission of crime

Ms. Osai Ojigbo speaking on “Analyzing the recent trends in the increased patterns of capital punishment: Does capital punishment serve as a deterrent for crimes in Nigeria?” said that Death Penalty is the most cruel, inhumane and degrading punishment. Over 100 countries have abolished death penalty since the campaign for death penalty has been embarked on by Amnesty International. She stated further that death penalty does not deter crime as crimes in Nigeria are increasing. Death Penalty is discriminatory as it only comes on the indigent.She added that the following steps must be taken in reduction of crimes in the society, Remove mandatory death penalty punishment, ncrease access to legal aid, and addressing security question.