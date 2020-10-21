eguavoen-named-nff-technical-director

By Tunde Liadi

THE Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has approved the appointment of former Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen as its new Technical Director with immediate effect.

The appointment was announced after the board’s its emergency virtual meeting held yesterday and press release from the NFF Media department confirming the appointment read thus: “The Executive Committee approved a presentation by the Chairman of the Technical & Development Committee for the appointment of former Super Eagles’ Captain and Coach, Mr. Augustine Eguavoen, as the new Technical Director of the NFF.

“He will work with the following persons, whose appointments were also approved: Mr. Paul Aigbogun (Deputy Director, Technical & Scouting); Terry Babatunde Eguaoje (Consultant on Coaching & Development); Abdulrafiu Yusuf (Assistant Director, Coaching & Development); Siji Lagunju (Assistant Director, Training & Development) and; Garba Lawal (Chief Technical Officer). “

The NFF also rubber stamped the proposal from the League Management Company (LMC) for the new 2020-21 Nigeria Professional Football League season to kick start any moment from November 15th and ends by June 2021 in compliance with the Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols and other requirements.