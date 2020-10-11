Egypt: Egypt Reports 125 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 Deaths

“The first thing we needed to do was ensure that social distancing and hygiene practices were observed in our own MSF spaces, and that those staff with underlying conditions had the capacity to safely work from home,” said George Mapiye about the spread of the pandemic in rural South Africa.

The Health Ministry said Saturday that 125 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 104,387.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 11 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,040.

As many as 51 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 97,643 so far, the spokesman said.