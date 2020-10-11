Egypt: Sisi Pledges to Remove Obstacles Facing Young Craftsmen

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday pledged to remove obstacles facing young craftsmen.

Meeting exhibitors from different governorates following the inauguration ceremony of Turathna “Our Heritage” Exhibition for traditional and heritage handicrafts, Sisi affirmed the state’s keenness to support young craftsmen and raise their manufacturing capabilities.

The President was keen to encourage entrepreneurs to expand and increase production to provide new job opportunities and transfer their technical and industrial expertise to young craftsmen in addition to raising their manufacturing capabilities to suit the needs of the internal and external market. Thus, they would achieve the highest possible return and their capacities will qualify them to achieve development that serves the national economy.

Organized by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), Turathna Exhibition is one of the largest specialized exhibitions in the field of traditional and heritage handicrafts, which includes about 600 exhibitors in this field, as part of implementing the country’s strategy for supporting these crafts, displaying distinctive products and opening wider horizons for their spread and development, as well as encouraging young people to learn and master these fine handicrafts. Establishing small or micro-projects in this area provides these young people with profitable and stable employment opportunities.