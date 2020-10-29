eid-el-maulud:-buhari-preaches-love,-asks-nigerians-to-reflect-on-virtues-of-holy-prophet

As Muslims across the world celebrate the Eid-el-Maulud, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens.

The President disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu

He asked youths to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property.

The President also took to his official Twitter handle to share goodwill message to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

“As Muslims all over the world mark Eid-el-Maulud, I urge us all to use the occasion to rededicate ourselves to showing love and understanding to one another; and exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness, and generosity in all our undertakings,” he tweeted.

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari cautioned Nigerians not to stretch their luck too far even though the country has so far managed the problem successfully.

He said, “looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,”

President Buhari also asked all citizens to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks, and washing of hands.