eid-el-maulud:-ortom,-abiodun,-ayade-preach-peace-and-unity

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun and Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-El-Maulud to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Governor Ortom in his message urged the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria.

He said what Nigeria needs at this time is justice, fairness, equity, and an end to impunity, beginning from leaders to those led.

Governor Abiodun in his goodwill message urged all citizens to rededicate themselves to the teachings and exemplary life of the Holy Prophet.

The governor reminded the public that the Holy Prophet stood for peace and unity during his lifetime, hence, he urged Nigerian youths to remain law-abiding and resist the temptation to be used as tools of wanton destruction.

Governor Ayade, however, said there is a need for every Nigerian citizen to pray and forgive one another, irrespective of religious, ethnic, or political belief at this trying time in the country.

He urged Muslim Ummah to use the period of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, stability, and togetherness in the country, saying that a prosperous Nigeria hinges on peaceful co-existence irrespective of the grievances.