eid-el-maulud:-resist-those-inciting-violence,-apc-urges-nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has urged Nigerians to resist those who have hijacked the #EndSARS agitations and now using it as a platform to incite violence across the country.

The APC gave the charge in a congratulatory message to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud which commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In the message which was signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena, APC said as expressed in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Islam is centred on belief in Allah, devotion and service to humanity.

It called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

“We urge Nigerians to be influenced by the great virtues that the Holy Prophet epitomised by imbibing the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience and fellowship.

“Today many parts of the country is ravaged by the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests and the unfortunate arson attacks and looting which marred the agitations.

“While we seek justice for alleged Police brutality victims and embark on needed police reforms, we also urge peaceful agitations and engagements on all sides. To this end, we call on citizens and all stakeholders to take advantage of the Judicial panels of inquiry and restitution being established in states.

“In our public and private spaces, particularly the social media, we must collectively resist individuals and interests that try to sow seeds of discord among us by inciting violence and dividing us along religious, ethnic and other perceived lines. Their intentions are unpatriotic and self-serving”, the party stated.

It noted that from social inclusion, deregulation, anti-corruption, electoral reforms and now police reforms, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has not shied away from systemic and institutional reforms when necessary. “We urge Nigerians to support these progressive reforms”.

“As we progressively reform, rebuild and reposition the country, the APC calls on everyone to be circumspect, humane and measured in our utterances and actions. We renew our call for an end to the looting and arson attacks”, the party added.

Vanguard News Nigeria