eid-maulud:-imbibe-qualities-of-prophet-muhammad,-oyeyemi-enjoins-muslims

By Theodore Opara

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has enjoined Muslims to emulate the examples of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) to create the desired peace and tranquillity in the society, saying his examples are needed at this period of national crisis.

He stated this in his 2020 Eid Maulud celebration me, stressing that the world requires selfless and committed individuals to promote peaceful coexistence among the peoples of the world.

According to the statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal described the celebration of this year’s Eid Maulud at the period of social crisis in Nigeria as an opportunity for all and sundry to reflect over human life, embrace peace, dialogue and sacrifice to move the nation forward.

He particularly called on all Muslims to use the period of the holiday to pray for harmony, peace and understanding among the people of Nigeria.

Oyeyemi appealed to all Nigerians to see what’s happening in the country as one of the bitter experiences which the nation must carefully navigate through by relying on collective efforts.

On traffic movement during the celebration, the Corps Marshal assured members of the public that despite the situation in the country, people must move about freely and do so under an atmosphere of hope, safety and love for one another.

He further said though this year’s celebration is expected to be low key with less numbers of interstate travelers, adequate arrangement has been put in place by the FRSC to ensure that movements are free, safe and conducive for all.

“Rescue teams have been put on standby in all FRSC commands across the country to assist those that could be negatively affected by any form of emergencies,” he stated.

“I call on members of the public not to hesitate to call the FRSC toll free line: 122 or directly contact the studio of the National Traffic Radio: 08052998090 or 09067000015 to report for prompt response,” he added.

VANGUARD