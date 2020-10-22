eiffel-tower-stabbing:-two-women-charged-with-‘wilful-gang-violence’-following-muslim-stabbings

By Peter Allen for MailOnline

Two French women were today charged with ‘wilful gang violence’ aggravated by racism after repeatedly stabbing two Muslim cousins underneath the Eiffel Tower.

The 22-year-olds – who have not been identified by name – now face more than a decade in prison if found guilty of the vicious assault last Sunday.

They are said to have shouted ‘Dirty Arab!’ as they tried to pull Islamic headscarves off their women victims.

A spokesman for Paris prosecutors on Thursday said the accused had been charged with ‘violence aggravated by being in a group [of attackers] and involving a weapon and racism’.

It comes after seven Britons were arrested in Paris yesterday in connection with the attempted ‘hit and run’ murder of a police officer outside the Israeli Embassy in France.

Arié Alimi (pictured), lawyer for the victims of Sunday Eiffel Tower attack, called for the case to reclassified as one into ‘attempted murder because of the victim’s membership of a race or a religion’

Both women in the Eiffel Tower attack were said to be drunk and in charge of a Pitbull dog when they launched themselves at two French Algerian women named only as Kenza, 40, and Amel, 19.

Kenza was stabbed six times and remains in hospital with a punctured lung, while surgery was carried out on one of Amel’s hands.

It follows rising tensions caused by the beheading of a teacher in the Paris suburbs last Friday by a radicalised terrorist infuriated that cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed were shown to children.

Members of France’s five million plus Muslim community have since complained of increased Islamophobia caused by a government clampdown on mosques and Muslim organisations.

Arié Alimi, lawyer for the victims of Sunday Eiffel Tower attack, called for the case to reclassified as one into ‘attempted murder because of the victim’s membership of a race or a religion.’

Mr Alimi said the attackers had mocked the headscarves the women, who were with their children, were wearing, and – in a reference to France – shouted ‘This isn’t your home!’

Mr Alimi said: ‘The motive is obviously racist because they targeted women in headscarves and tried to tear them off. Murderous intent is not in doubt, either, because thefirst blow was aimed at the head.

‘It’s to be feared that this type of act will be repeated given the deteriorating climate stigmatising Muslims.

‘The authorities must stop the witch hunt and prevent terrorists from achieving their main objective, which is to say stigmatisation Muslims, which can lead to more people being radicalised.’

In turn, Bernard Solitude, for the defendants, said his clients denied making racist or Islamophobic remarks.

A chilling video of the attack posted on social media records screaming as the stabbings are carried out on the Field of Mars, by the Eiffel Tower.

Kenza said before the charges: ‘One of the two took out a knife, she slashed me on the skull, on the back on the ribs and there was a third blow on the arm.

French authorities have announced that seven people will be prosecuted for ‘conspiracy to commit a terrorist murder’ over the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty (pictured) near Paris last week

French President Emmanuel Macron watched the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty being carried into the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event in Paris last night

‘They then attacked my cousin.’

Two local shop workers then intervened and held one of the attackers down until the police arrived. The second suspect was arrested later.

The charges come as the President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday led a National Hommage to Samuel Paty, the 47-year-old teacher who was stabbed to death last week by Russia-born killer, Abdullakh Anzarov, 18.

The beheading happened outside the Bois-d’Aulne school in Conflans-Saint-Honorine, north of Paris, where Mr Paty taught French and Geography.