Eight Killed In Lagos Gas Plant Explosion

Eight persons have been confirmed dead following a gas plant explosion that occurred in the Ipaja area of Lagos on Thursday.
According to a statement by the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident occurred around 6:00 am, destroying several properties.
While further assessment of the area is still ongoing, a tweet by the emergency response agency, disclosed that an initial disaster assessment revealed that eight fatalities have been identified.
Read Also: Another Tanker Explosion Leaves Many Critically Injured In Lagos
Initial disaster assessment is as follows:
Casualties still being assessed, 8 fatalities identified so far
25 houses (mostly bungalows)
16 lock up shops
1 Primary School
Updates will follow as firefighters and rescue workers continue to operate at the incident scene. https://t.co/MXj0YfjqhG
— LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) October 8, 2020
25 houses (mostly bungalows), 16 lock-up shops and a Primary School were also affected by the fire.
An official of the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who spoke to Channels Television at the scene said a generator triggered the fire.
Rescue operations are still ongoing.
The incident is coming barely two weeks after a tanker explosion occurred in the iju, Ajuwon area of the state.
Details later.
Comments