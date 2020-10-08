Daily News

Eight Killed In Lagos Gas Plant Explosion

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0
Residents of the Baruwa-Ipaja area troop out after a gas plant situated at the Unity bus stop, went up in flames around 6:00 am on Thursday.

Eight persons have been confirmed dead following a gas plant explosion that occurred in the Ipaja area of Lagos on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident occurred around 6:00 am, destroying several properties.

While further assessment of the area is still ongoing, a tweet by the emergency response agency, disclosed that an initial disaster assessment revealed that eight fatalities have been identified.

Read Also: Another Tanker Explosion Leaves Many Critically Injured In Lagos

Initial disaster assessment is as follows:

Casualties still being assessed, 8 fatalities identified so far

25 houses (mostly bungalows)

16 lock up shops

1 Primary School

Updates will follow as firefighters and rescue workers continue to operate at the incident scene. https://t.co/MXj0YfjqhG

— LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) October 8, 2020

25 houses (mostly bungalows), 16 lock-up shops and a Primary School were also affected by the fire.

An official of the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who spoke to Channels Television at the scene said a generator triggered the fire.

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after a tanker explosion occurred in the iju, Ajuwon area of the state.

Details later.


Taylor Swift Endorses Joe Biden For President

Previous article

Can YOU name these classic books?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News