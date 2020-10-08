Eight Killed In Lagos Gas Plant Explosion

Residents of the Baruwa-Ipaja area troop out after a gas plant situated at the Unity bus stop, went up in flames around 6:00 am on Thursday.

Eight persons have been confirmed dead following a gas plant explosion that occurred in the Ipaja area of Lagos on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident occurred around 6:00 am, destroying several properties.

While further assessment of the area is still ongoing, a tweet by the emergency response agency, disclosed that an initial disaster assessment revealed that eight fatalities have been identified.

Initial disaster assessment is as follows:

Casualties still being assessed, 8 fatalities identified so far

25 houses (mostly bungalows)

16 lock up shops

1 Primary School

Updates will follow as firefighters and rescue workers continue to operate at the incident scene. https://t.co/MXj0YfjqhG — LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) October 8, 2020

25 houses (mostly bungalows), 16 lock-up shops and a Primary School were also affected by the fire.

An official of the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who spoke to Channels Television at the scene said a generator triggered the fire.

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after a tanker explosion occurred in the iju, Ajuwon area of the state.

