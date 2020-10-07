Eight kilometre long queues on roads out of Dublin as Operation Fanacht recommences

Queues stretching back eight kilometres are being reported on the M4/N4 westbound as gardaí carry out checkpoints in conjunction with the new Covid-19 restrictions.

The traffic queues leaving Dublin stretches from junction 2 Kingswood to junction 5 Athgoe.

At one stage on Wednesday morning, traffic was backed up from junction 4 Newcastle to junction 6 Celbridge.

It is slow too heading away from the N7 on Garter Lane and joining the route at junction 4 on Mill Road.

There were also reports of very heavy traffic on the N2 into Dublin from Kilmoon Cross to the roundabout outside Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The M50 southbound in Co Wicklow was slow from junction 16 at Cherrywood through to to junction 6 at Bray/Fassaroe on the M11 with delays exiting the motorway too at J5 Bray North.

A Garda checkpoint on the N11 on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Twitter



This was caused by garda patrols and the breakdown of a lorry on the motorway.

Operation Fanacht began at midnight as a nationwide policing operation focused on supporting public compliance with coronavirus public health measures.

Under Level 3, people are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons.

It will involve 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main arterial routes around the country in addition to thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages a week.

Gardaí will not have powers of enforcement, but will hope to persuade people not to make non-essential journeys outside their own county.

Announcing the measures on Tuesday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned that traffic would be heavy in and around Dublin. They were hopeful the delays would prove so long it would discourage people leaving their home county and encourage them to work from home.

He said checkpoints would see traffic funnelled into one lane on motorways and other arterial routes nationwide. This would mean it “would be very difficult” for anyone making journeys on the roads for the duration of Operation Fanacht over the next three weeks.

“You only have to look what happens on any motorway when it goes from two or three lanes into one. It’s inevitable there will be delays,” Mr Harris said, adding he felt obliged to warn people in advance.

Though gardaí have the power to stop vehicles, there are no enforcement powers and motorists who venture out of their own counties are not subject to any penalties.

“Since the start of the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing approach based on its tradition of consent,” Mr Harris explained.

“We have seen compliance by the vast majority of the public with this approach. Independent surveys have also found significant public support for it. We will continue to police in this way.

“We have also had a strong focus on the protecting and supporting the vulnerable.”