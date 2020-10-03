Eight people injured as bus and car collide in Dublin city

Eight people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a collision between a bus and a car in Dublin city centre last night.

Two people – understood to be occupants of the car – are in intensive care.

The collision happened on Northumberland Road, Ballsbridge at around 10.30am.

It is understood the Dublin Bus vehicle and a car collided at a junction.

The bus then crashed into the front garden of a house where it knocked a tree which fell against a house.

It is unclear if the house was damaged.

The front of the bus is very severely damaged and most of the windows at the front of the first floor of the bus are blown out.

It remains at the scene this morning.

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene and eight people were taken to hospital. It is understood others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The scene of the collision remains closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

More to follow.