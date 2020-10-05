Eight Things The Inspector General Of Police Promised To Do About #EndSARS

A file photo of a police officer on duty.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force from embarking on routine patrols.

In a statement by the spokesman of the Force, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP “banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.”

Following the Police boss’s directive, here are eight things the IGP promised to do about the outrage over the incessant reports of SARS brutality.

1. FSARS, STS, and IRT are now banned from routine patrol on the streets

2. FSARS, STS, and IRT are banned from stop and search.

3. FSARS, STS, and IRT are banned from checkpoints, roadblock, and traffic checks with immediate effect.

4. No police officer including personnel from FSARS, STS, IRT is authorised to embark on patrol or tactical assignment on mufti.

5. FSARS, STS, IRT personnel must appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear while on official assignment.

6. No more indiscriminate and unauthorised search of phones and laptops and other smart devices.

7. FSARS and other tactical squads must concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes when the cases arise.

8. The monitoring of F-SARS activities is to be improved in order to properly sanction erring officials.