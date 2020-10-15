EKEDC expects new tariffs to continue after talks

Agency Reporter

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it is expecting the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariffs (SRT) to continue after the conclusion of the ongoing talks between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour.

Mr. Kingsley Onyeka, the EKEDC Power Procurement, and Regulatory Officer disclosed this at a Virtual Customer Engagement for Apapa District in Lagos on Thursday.

Onyeka said that the SRT was a win-win for the company and its customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) on Sept. 1, began the implementation of the SRT which led to an increase in electricity tariffs across the country.

However, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Sept. 28, directed the DisCos to suspend the SRT for two weeks to enable the parties to continue with their negotiations.

Onyeka confirmed that EKEDC had also received another order from NERC to suspend the tariff review for an additional week to finetune its implementation.

He said: “We are almost assured that the SRT will continue after the ongoing talks with labour unions.

“We are no longer implementing the SRT because it is on hold for now but we will continue once we get NERC’s directive.

“We believe that the SRT has come to stay and it is a win-win for the EKEDC and its customers.”

Onyeka said under the SRT, customers had been grouped into five service bands depicting the quantity and quality of supply they receive.

“Customers on Band ‘A’ will receive an average 20 hours per day, Band ‘B’ customers will receive a minimum of 16 hours per day, Band `C’ customers will receive a minimum of 12 hours per day while Bands D and E will receive a minimum eight and four hours a day, ” he said.

Onyeka said implementation of the new tariff for customers in Bands D and E was temporarily frozen, adding that the existing tariff would continue until the company improves their supply hours.

He said that the classification was approved by NERC and done on source feeders and not on geographical locations.

“EKEDC has a capital expenditure plan that will be executed over time to bring all customers to the desired level of power availability.

“This is a top priority for the company but it will be implemented in phases,” he said.

Onyeka said that talks were ongoing with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to resolve issues relating to the smooth implementation of the new tariff regime.

He, therefore, urged the customers to support the distribution company to ensure the successful implementation of the SRT and improved service delivery.