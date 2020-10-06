Ekiti Bank Robbery: Police Declare Suspect Wanted

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared one Samuel Omotoyinbo wanted following the recent bank robbery that took place in Iyin Ekiti last week.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abutu Sunday.
According to the statement, the police authorities called on anyone with a clue that could lead to his arrest to notify the nearest police station.
Omotoyinbo with the nicknames Badoo and Eleven (11) was first declared wanted by the state Police Command some three weeks back for similar allegations.
EKITI STATE POLICE COMMAND
PRESS RELEASE
WANTED PERSON
The Ekiti State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that one Omotoyinbo Samuel has again been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police. He is suspected to have led the gang of armed Robbers who recently attacked the branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin-Ekiti.
- Our Investigation so far has revealed how Omotoyinbo Samuel actively participated in the Bank robbery as mastermind and other robberies, kidnapping and murder incidents in Ekiti State and Ondo State.
- His real name is Omotoyinbo Samuel but popularly called ELEVEN(11) in Ekiti State and BADO in Ondo State. He is an indigene of iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State where the recent bank robbery incident took place.
The Command implores any person with useful information that could lead to his arrest to please contact the nearest Police Station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.
ASP ABUTU SUNDAY
PPRO
FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
EKITI STATE COMMAND
