Ekiti Bank Robbery: Police Declare Suspect Wanted

A map of Ekiti, a state in South-West Nigeria.

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared one Samuel Omotoyinbo wanted following the recent bank robbery that took place in Iyin Ekiti last week.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abutu Sunday.

According to the statement, the police authorities called on anyone with a clue that could lead to his arrest to notify the nearest police station.

Omotoyinbo with the nicknames Badoo and Eleven (11) was first declared wanted by the state Police Command some three weeks back for similar allegations.