Ekiti ‘ll engage youths for tourism development — Fayemi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has restated his administration’s determination to engage youths for the development and enhancement of the state’s cultural and tourism potentials.

The governor said this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development, Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the state would make giant strides in the tourism sector, not only for revenue generation but also, for the employment of thousands of youths in the state.

“Ekiti state will engage and empower the youth in purposeful tourism trade as well as skill acquisition for self-reliance and vision actualisation,” he said.

The governor said that he would drive the tourism development of the state with an absolute resolution for empowerment, employment and revenue generation.

He disclosed that Ekiti youth would anchor the marketing, branding and promotion of the tourism asset of the state.

The statement revealed that Ekiti state had embarked on the auditing and profiling of the tourism potentials of the state, with a view to developing some of them.

Fayemi described the youth as partners in the mission of planting tourism as a vibrant economic venture, adding that they were the main drivers of such an intergenerational sector that needed regular patronage and mass traffic.

